Cher steals the Balmain show at Paris fashion week

The legendary singer and Oscar winning actress, 76, looked younger than ever in a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week Wednesday, walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, People reports.

For her appearance, Cher wore a dark, futuristic spandex look complete with black platform boots, which complemented her signature long, dark mane.

She was cheered on by onlookers as her 1998 hit “Strong Enough” played over the loudspeaker, according to video of the moment shared by WWD.

After embracing the label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, Cher sang along to her tune as she waved at the crowd while walking arm-in-arm and hand-in-hand with Rousteing.