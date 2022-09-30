Armenian PM does not rule out a meting with Erdogan in Prague

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Prague.

“Both sides have not ruled out such a meeting. Not ruling out a meeting does not mean the meeting will take place, but it still does not mean it will not take place. It depends on several factors – not only our relations,” the Prime Minister said.

“I have decided to attend the Prague summit, but I cannot confirm whether the meeting will take place or not,” Pashinyan added.

Both countries have been invited to participate in the European Political Community meeting in Prague in October.

The Turkish President said earlier there could be an opportunity of a meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

Erdogan said: “I am considering participating in the European Political Community meeting in Prague, and if a decision is made to travel to Czech Republic, then presumably the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan will also be there and a meeting could take place. It is possible that we will have the chance to discuss all issues there.”