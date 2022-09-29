India to export weapons worth $244 mln to Armenia – The Economic Times

India has signed a significant export order for missiles, rockets and ammunition to Armenia, The Economic Times reports.

According to the source, the government to government route was used to sign a number of contracts for the supply of arms and ammunition to Armenia earlier this month.

While the value of the contracts has not been revealed, it is estimated that weapons worth over Rs 2,000 crore (about $244 million) will be supplied to the country over the coming months.

The Armenian side is yet to confirm the news.