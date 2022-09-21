Armenian flag flown on Paris City Hall on Independence Day

On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Armenia’s independence and in the context of the recent aggression by Azerbaijan, the flags of the Republic of Armenia were flown on the Paris City Hall today as a sign of solidarity with Armenia, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.
Related Articles
Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, CSTO chief discuss situation resulting from Azerbaijani aggression
September 21, 2022, 14:06
Russia attaches great importance to friendly, allied relations with Armenia – Putin
September 21, 2022, 12:23
Russia’s Putin announces partial mobilization
September 21, 2022, 11:36
Armenia’s efforts at ICJ and ECHR discussed with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Members of US Congress
September 21, 2022, 11:30
Tribute the memory of Armenians who sacrificed their lives for independence of the Motherland
September 21, 2022, 11:04
Check AlsoClose