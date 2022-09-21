SocietyTop

Armenian flag flown on Paris City Hall on Independence Day

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 21, 2022, 13:57
On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Armenia’s independence and in the context of the recent aggression by Azerbaijan, the flags of the Republic of Armenia were flown on the Paris City Hall today as a sign of solidarity with Armenia, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

