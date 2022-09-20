Former NASA astronaut James Bagian donates patches he wore on space flights to History Museum of Armenia

James Bagian, American physician, engineer, and former NASA astronaut of Armenian descent, has donated the patches he wore on his uniform during his space flights to the History Museum of Armenia.

The first Armenian astronaut was hosted at the History Museum of Armenian within the framework of the Starmus International Festival.

James Bagian left a note in the Museum’s visitor book and got acquainted with the museum’s recently opened permanent exhibition “In the Footsteps of Early Man: The Stone Age” and other temporary exhibitions.

According to the History Museum, these samples are the first in the museum that witnessed space travel and are another symbol of the achievements of the Armenian scientific mind.

James Bagian first flew on March 13-18, 1989 on the American spacecraft Discovery, spending 337 hours in space. The second flight was carried out on June 5-14, 1991 on the Columbia spacecraft. For his work, Bagian was awarded Federation Aeronautique Internationale Komarov Diploma (1989); NASA Achievement Award for developing treatment of space motion sickness; and NASA Space Flight Award (1989 and 1991).