Nancy Pelosi wraps up visit to Armenia

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has wrapped up the visit to Armenia.

President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan was at Zvartnots International Airport to see her off.

During a three-day visit Speaker Pelosi had meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan.

She paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at Titsernakaberd Memorial and made a speech at Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

Late on Sunday Nancy Pelosi visited the Armenian Ministry of Defense.