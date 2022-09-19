Cyprus, Greece FMs express support to Armenian people amid Azerbaijani aggression

On September 19, within the framework of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, foreign ministers of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides and Greece Nikos Dendias met in New York.

During the meeting security issues related to the South Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean were discussed.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the situation resulting from the recent Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

Minister Dendias referred to the escalation of the hostile rhetoric of Turkey against Greece.

Minister Kasoulides briefed his counterparts on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus reunification process.

Ministers Kasoulides and Dendias expressed their solidarity and support to the Armenian people.

The foreign ministers expressed readiness to continue active contacts within the trilateral format in order to bring it to a qualitatively new level and expand the scope of cooperation.

The sides also discussed issues related to the Armenia-EU partnership.