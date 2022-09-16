SportTop

Chess: Armenia’s Mariam Mkrtchyan crowned World U18 Champion

September 16, 2022
Armenia’s Mariam Mkrtchyan has been crowned winner of the Girls 18 category of the World Youth Chess Championships.

Mariam secured her title with a round to spare, with an astonishing 10 out of 10 score.

