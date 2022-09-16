Home | All news | Sport | Chess: Armenia’s Mariam Mkrtchyan crowned World U18 Champion SportTop Chess: Armenia’s Mariam Mkrtchyan crowned World U18 Champion Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 16, 2022, 00:10 Less than a minute Armenia’s Mariam Mkrtchyan has been crowned winner of the Girls 18 category of the World Youth Chess Championships. Mariam secured her title with a round to spare, with an astonishing 10 out of 10 score. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 16, 2022, 00:10 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print