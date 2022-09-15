Anna Vardapetyan sworn in as Armenia’s Prosecutor General

Anna Vardapetyan was sworn in today as Prosecutor General of Armenia and will replace Artur Davtyan in the post.

Taking the oath at the sitting of the National Assembly, Vardapetyan pledged to “be governed by the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, to protect the rights and freedoms of people and citizens from criminal encroachments, the constitutional order and security of the Republic of Armenia, to uphold the reputation of the Prosecutor’s Office and the good name of the Prosecutor.”

The Parliament elected Anna Vardapetyan to the post on June 29. On September 14, Vardapetyan was dismissed from the post of RA Prime Minister’s assistant.