Armenia reports casualties after Azerbaijani attack

Casualties are reported on the Armenian side after the Azerbaijani armed forces undertook a large-scale provocation in the direction of Sotk, Goris and Jermuk, Spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan said in a statement. The details are being verified.

The Spokesperson said civilian infrastructure was also targeted in the attack.

“Units of the Armenian Armed Forces are fulfilling their combat tasks,” he said, adding that the Azerbaijani claims that the Armenian side was the first to attack are untrue.

“Moreover, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan was obviously preparing ground for the attack over the past few days, evidenced by misinformation published on daily basis,” Torosyan said.

The Ministry of Defense will issue regular updates on the development of the situation. It urges to refrain from publishing videos depicting combat operations and follow the official news only.