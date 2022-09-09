New impetus for development of science: Starmus Festival wraps up in Yerevan

Many of the participants say Starmus festival in Yerevan was the best in the history of the event, co-founder Garik Israelyan said during the closing ceremony at the Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan.

“This was the first scientific conference in Armenia, and we did not know what the reaction could be. We are glad to see the positive coverage by local and foreign media,” he said.

He hailed the participation of the youth and thanked the government for the cooperation.

Addressing the closing ceremony, President Vahagn Khachaturyan said “this is one of the vivid proofs that science and art are closely related and their combination not only does not cause contradictions, but also becomes a necessity and creativity.”

“Starmus will surely become a new incentive for our young creators and scientists, our educational and scientific institutions, universities and the scientific and cultural community in general, so that they engage in their work with new energy and enthusiasm, it will become an incentive for the students of Yerevan State University to strive to see their names next to Nobel Prize laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier,” the President said.

The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan said “Starmus showed there is a huge demand for science in Armenia.”

He called this festival an additional impetus to the development of science and education.

“Education and science do not exist without art anymore. And Starmus is the best combination of it,” he said.