Armenian PM offers condolences over Queen’s death

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered condolences to British PM Elizabeth Truss,over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The message reads:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Armenian government and the Armenian people, I send my deepest condolences to you, the government of the United Kingdom, the Royal Family and the friendly British people on the death of Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The death of the Queen is a great pain and loss not only for the British people, the peoples of the Commonwealth of Nations, but also for the entire international community.

During the long 70-year reign full of challenges, Her Majesty, with her wisdom, prudence and benevolence, made an invaluable contribution to the development of the United Kingdom and left an indelible mark in world history.

Even the disasters of history could not break the unbreakable will of Elizabeth II. Her bright image has always symbolized the harmonious interweaving of a strong stateswoman, motherhood, femininity, and traditions.

The Queen embodying almost an entire era of history will remain vivid in the memories of all of us.

At this difficult moment, the Armenian people pray together with the British people and share their pain and anguish.”