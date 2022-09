Russia to keep key gas pipeline to EU closed

Russia’s gas pipeline to Germany will not reopen as planned on Saturday, state energy firm Gazprom has said.

The firm said it had found an oil leak in a turbine on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, meaning it would be closed indefinitely.

The pipeline has been shut down for the past three days for what Gazprom described as maintenance work.

Europe is attempting to wean itself off Russian energy, but the transition may not come quickly enough.