Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread another misinformation, claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the previous days (without specifying any date).
The situation at the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
