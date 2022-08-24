Armenian, French FMs discuss regional security issues

On August 24, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of France Catherine Colonna.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed his condolences to the French side on the human casualties caused by the storm in Corsica on August 18. Minister Colonna, on her part, expressed condolences to the Armenian side regarding the human casualties as a result of the explosion in the Surmalu trade center and wished speedy recovery to thօsed injured.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Catherine Colonna commended the high level of Armenian-French privileged relations. In this context, the willingness to undertake active steps towards further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and promoting bilateral agenda through the implementation of specific projects was underscored.

During the phone conversation, issues of regional security and stability were touched upon.

Minister Mirzoyan presented to his colleague the position of the Armenian side regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the establishment of peace in the region.

The sides emphasized the role of France as a Co-Chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group in promoting the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Referring to the resolution of the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war, the Foreign Minister of Armenia stressed the need for the repatriation of the Armenian POWs and civilians illegally detained in Azerbaijan, clarification of the fates of the forcibly disappeared and missing persons.