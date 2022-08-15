Victims of Surmalu blast identified

The victims of Sunday’s blast at Surmalu shopping market have been identified as Misak Margaryan, Anahit Mkhitaryan, Jemma Nazaryan, Anahit Khalatyan, Vardan Kocharyan and Gayane Avetisyan.
As a result of the calls to the 911 hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the following citizens could be considered missing:
- Aram Hayrapetyan, born in 1981
- Marat Shahbazyan
- Sirarpi Khachatryan
- Mariam Khachatryan
- Harut Garakyan
- Gagik Karapetyan
- Artavazd Hayrapetyan
- Erna Grigoryan, born in 1980
- Hrachya Sargsyan, born in 1976
- Vachagan Yeghoyan, born in 2000
- Vanik Amirkhanyan
- Ksenia Badalyan, born in 1981.
- Aram Harutyunyan
- David Mkhitaryan
- Karapet Mkrtchyan, born in 1974
A fire has torn through the following powerful explosions that came from a fireworks warehouse. At least six people died and dozens were taken to hospital following the blast.