Russia’s Putin offers condolences over deadly blast in Yerevan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences over the deadly blast in Yerevan.

“Please accept our deepest condolences on the death of people as a result of a fire in a Yerevan shopping center,” Putin said in a letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I ask you to convey the words of the most sincere sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured,” he added.

At least six people died and dozens were taken to hospital following the blast and fire that tore through the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

According to updated information, 18 people are still missing, the rescue works continue.