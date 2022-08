Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the scene of the blast at Yerevan’s Surmalu shopping center, where an explosion took place on August 14.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan, the Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan, the director of the rescue service Armen Gasparyan, the head of the Office of Coordination of Inspection Bodies Artur Asoyan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan was briefed on the process of search and rescue works.