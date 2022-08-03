Yerevan metro set to resume operations as bomb alert turns out false

The Yerevan metro will resume operations at 7 am as usual after the bomb alert turned out to be false.

At 6:59 p.m. the National Center for Crisis Management received information that explosive devices were placed in Yerevan City Hall, all metro stations, Zvartnots International Airport, as well as in all important military and civilian facilities, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

Rescuers, firefighters, as well as canine teams were dispatched to the sites.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said earlier no explosive devises were found at Zvartnots Airport and Yerevan City Hall.