City of Hrazdan named Armenia’s Youth Capital 2022

the city of Hrazdan has been named Armenia’s Youth Capital 2022.

In an official ceremony, Mayor Sevak Mikayelyan was handed the symbolic keys and a certificate.

Artur Martirosyan, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education and Culture was also present at the solemn ceremony.

The events started with a march to the memorial to immortal heroes in Makravan district. Attending the ceremony were parents and relatives of the heroes of the Artsakh wars.

As part of the event, an exhibition of the works of young artists from Hrazdan (painting, sculpture, decorative applied art, etc.) was organized in the Children’s and Youth Creative Center of Hrazdan.

ThMayor Sevak Mikayelyan said the title of the youth capital is binding, and pledged willingness to support young people in all constructive projects.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Education and the Hrazdan Municipality. The purpose of the memorandum is to promote the development of the city of Hrazdan, to support the initiatives of young people, to contribute to the development of infrastructure and the implementation of programs of youth organizations at the local, national and international levels.

The festive day ended with a concert program. Events will continue throughout the year.