At a meeting with UNGA chief, Armenian President raises the issue of POWs held in Azerbaijan

President Vahagn Khachaturyan today received the President of the delegation led by UN General Assembly President Abdullah Shahid.

President Khachaturyan highly appreciated the effective leadership of Abdulla Shahid during the 76th session of the General Assembly.

“I am glad to welcome you to the Republic of Armenia. Your visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the membership of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations. It was March 1992. However, in December we have another significant event to celebrate, as the opening of the UN office took place in December 1992,” President Khachaturyan said.

“When we gained independence, becoming a member of the United Nations was one of our wishes, because we understood that the further development of our state is not possible without cooperation with the United Nations. Our history of these 30 years showed that we really had achievements with the support of the United Nations, which were of great importance for the establishment of our state. I would like to emphasize the establishment of democratic institutions, in which the role of the UN was very large. During these 30 years, our state has actively cooperated with all UN structures, implemented various programs, which were mainly aimed at eliminating poverty and inequalities, as well as establishing a legally stable state,” the President said.

He voiced confidence that the visit would also contribute to the future cooperation.

Abdulla Shahid thanked for the warm welcome and noted that it was a great honor for him to visit Armenia during the period when the country is celebrating the 30th anniversary of membership in the United Nations. He emphasized that all the programs with Armenia will continue to be implemented with a view to improving the lives of citizens.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Abdulla Shahid addressed issues related to the security and stability of the region. The President raised issues related to the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian detainees held in Azerbaijan. The President of the UN General Assembly welcomed Armenia’s efforts to establish peace and noted that the establishment of a long and stable peace will create wide opportunities for all countries in the region.