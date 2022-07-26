Erdogan says Turkey ‘serious’ in normalization process with Armenia

Turkey is determined and serioud in the normalization process with Armenia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with TRT.

Speaking about his recent phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Erdogan said: “We had a phone call with Prime Minister Pashinyan, within the scope of the religious holidays of both countries. I am also pleased to hear that Pashinyan shares similar thoughts with us in terms of regional peace and cooperation. Now we expect them to take concrete steps beyond words.”

“We are serious and determined in the normalization process with Armenia. We also aim to establish full normalization and good neighborly relations,” Erdogan noted.

He said “there are over 100,000 Armenians in Turkey today.”

“There are Armenians who are our citizens, and there are Armenians who are willing to become citizens. This shows our approach,” the Turkish President said, emphasyzing that they are “developing the approach with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan.”