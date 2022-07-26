Champions League: Armenia’s Pyunik smash F91 Dudelange to qualify for third round

Armenian Champions Pyunik beat F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) 4-1 to make it to the third qualifying round of UEFA Champions League.

Pyunik will face Serbian champions Crvena Zvezda in third round. The first leg will be played on August 2

The victory is historic for Armenian football, as this marks the first time an Armenian team will play in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

The hosts opened the score in the 21st minute, but it took Pyunik just three minutes to cancel the goal.

Goalscorers: Hassan, 21, Juninho, 24, Juricic, 54, 85, Otubanjo, 76