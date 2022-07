Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan gets element named after him

The element Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan performed at the World Cup in Cairo has been officially registered after him, the Armenian Gymnastics federation informs.

Hrant Shahinyan (pole vault), Albert Azaryan (rings), Artur Hakobyan (pole vault), Vahagn Stepanyan (pole vault), Vahagn Davtyan (rings), Houry Gebeshian (uneven bars) are the other Armenian gymnasts that have elements named after them.