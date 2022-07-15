SocietyTop

Joe Biden visits Armenian Church in Bethlehem, talks to Patriarch

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 15, 2022, 16:59
Less than a minute

US President Joe Biden visited the Armenian Church of the Nativity Cathedral in Bethlehem today and had a meeting with the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nurhan Manukyan, Fr. Hovnan Baghdasaryan, Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, informs.

During his private conversation with Mr. Biden, the Patriarch thanked him for recognizing the Armenian Genocide and discussed other topics as well.

On this occasion, the patriarch presented President Biden with a plate made of Armenian terracotta and a pomegranate.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 15, 2022, 16:59
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button