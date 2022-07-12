Armenia planning to create foreign intelligence agency

The government and the ruling Civil Agreement faction of the National Assembly are carrying out large-scale reforms in three directions in the fields of the Police, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, said at the parliamentary hearing on the process of creating the Ministry of Internal Affairs organized by the Standing Committees on National Defense and Security Affairs.

The Secretary of the Security Council informed that in the context of the reforms, it is planned to create a separate foreign intelligence agency. The office of the Security Council has already started discussions with colleagues on forming a new structure.

“The Police reforms should be considered in this broad context, and the democratic concept is based on it. In 2018 the government started the process of democratization of the security sector, which is also important from the point of view of security, stability and improvement of our capabilities,” said Armen Grigoryan.

From the point of view of the general security system, the Secretary of the Security Council highlighted the merging of the functions of the Police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations into one ministry.