Armenia international Varazdat Haroyan signs for Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta

Armenia international Varazdat Haroyan has signed for Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta FC. The collaboration will last until summer 2024.

He thus joins his teammate Hovhannes Hambartsumyan at the club.

Haroyan earlier terminated the contract with Spanish Cadiz.

Varazdat Haroyan was born in Yerevan, Armenia on August 24, 1992 and plays as central defender. He started his career in local Pyunik, where he played until 2016 with three championships and five cups of Armenia. He then moved to the Iranian league for a year before moving on to Russia. He competed there for three years and continued in Kazakhstan with Astana.

He spent the last season at Cadiz, Spain. He was named Armenian footballer of the year in 2021.