Launch of the first Armenian satellite a significant example of cooperation with Spain: FMs talk bilateral ties, regional security issues

Armenian-Spanish cooperation is based not only on the centuries-old relations between the two peoples, but also on the fundamental values ​​of democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno.

In this context, he emphasized that as a result of the elections held in 2018 and 2021, the Armenian people chose the path of democratic development, and the Armenian Government is fully implementing the agenda of democratic reforms approved by the people.

During a meeting earlier today the Foreign Ministers of the two countries referred to the prospects for the development of cooperation between Armenia and Spain in the fields of trade and economy.

“Although the volume of trade turnover between Armenia and Spain is not large, it is gratifying that, for example, in 2021, as compared to 2020, we have a 36% increase, and in 2022 the volumes of the first four months have increased almost three times compared to 2021,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

“We also emphasized the implementation of ambitious programs in high and information technologies, renewable energy, tourism, creative education and a number of other fields. I consider the launch of the first Armenian satellite into space as a significant example of Armenian-Spanish cooperation, which is the first, and surely not the last excellent result of the cooperation between the Armenian “Geocosmos” and the Spanish “Satlantis” companies,” he added.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that Spain is also one of the important states in the European Union, and in this regard, the prospects for the further development of the Armenia-EU partnership were touched upon.

They also referred to a number of issues of regional stability and security. Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the vision of the Armenian side regarding the process aimed at establishing stability and security in the region.

He reaffirmed the position of Armenia to continue negotiations with Azerbaijan for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the international mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“We also touched upon the humanitarian consequences of the 44-day war. We discussed the Armenian POWs being held in Azerbaijan to this day, the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories fallen under the control of Azerbaijan, and other remaining humanitarian issues,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He emphasized once again that the Armenian government is making the necessary efforts on its part in the direction of unblocking regional infrastructures and transport routes, delimitation and border security, Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.