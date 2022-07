Armenia was crowned winher of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries after defeaying Malta in the final.

The Armenian national team beat Mra 84:68 over Malta.

Chris Jones was named player of the match. He scored 41 points, had 10 rebounds and made 6 assists.

The 2022 edition of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries was held in Ta’ Qali, Malta from June 28 – July 3, featuring six national teams from across Europe.