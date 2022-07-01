Armen Gevorgyan quits as Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration

Armen Gevorgyan from the opposition Armenia faction has stepped down as Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration.

In a Telegram post Grigorayn said he tried to ensure an effective working atmosphere in the committee since he took up the office in 2021.

“However, political developments in the country brought to a point that I am submitting my resignation from the position of the chairman of the commission. Today’s situation dictates clear rules of political, public and human ethics, which I cannot ignore and which do not allow me to continue to serve as chairman of the commission,” he said.

“Such decisions can also be the best opportunity to rethink and evaluate the acquired political experience and new knowledge, become a stimulus for the formation of my personal future vision, as it happened in 2014 and 2018 after leaving high government positions,” he added.

At the same time, Armen Gevorgyan said he will continue to work and perform his duties in all international platforms and structures, which are important for the country.

Earlier today the ruling faction voted to remove two opposition MPs – Vice Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Chairman of the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Vahe Hakobyan – from the posts.