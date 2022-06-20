Trilateral meeting of Greece, Cyprus and Armenia on Diaspora Issues to be held in Patras

A trilateral meeting of Greece, Cyprus and Armenia on diaspora issues will be convened in Patras, Greece, on Friday, June 24, 2022, The National Herald informs, quoting a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Greek side will be represented by Deputy Foreign Ministry Andreas Katsaniotis, the Cypriot side will be represented by Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou, and the Armenian side by High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan.

After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed and statements to the press will follow.