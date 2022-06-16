Replica of Ardem Patapoutian’s Nobel medal to be on display at History Museum of Armenia

A replica of the Nobel Prize medal Armenian-American molecular biologist Ardem Patapoutian was awarded in 2021 will be displayed at the History Museum of Armenia in Yerevan.
“The 2nd (out of 3) replica medals has found a home at the History Museum of Armenia in Yerevan!” the scientist said in a Twitter post.
Nobel laureates can order up to three replicas in gold-plated bronze in addition to the one original Nobel medal in 18-carat gold that is awarded to them individually.
Patapoutian won the prize alongside American physiologist David Julius for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.