PM Pashinyan hosts Nobel Laureate Ardem Patapoutian, awards him with the Order of St. Mesrop Mashtots

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted in the Government the prominent Armenian scientist, Nobel Prize winner Ardem Patapoutian, who arrived in Armenia within the framework of the “Science and Business Days-2022” event organized by the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

Welcoming the famous scientist, the Prime Minister said, “Dear Mr. Patapoutian, I am glad to see and get to know you. I welcome your visit to the Republic of Armenia.

Yesterday I listened attentively to your speech at the graduation ceremony of Yerevan State University, I am very impressed. Naturally, I think the Republic of Armenia and the whole Armenian people consider the successes you have as their own. Of course, it is a great reason for us to be proud that we finally have our compatriot among the Nobel Prize winners.

I would also like to thank you for your willingness to support the development of science and education in Armenia. Making tangible reforms in this area is one of our strategic directions; we believe that the reforms in science and education are of strategic importance and should predetermine the future of our country. Of course, involving the potential of our compatriots in this work is important for us, if there is such a willingness.

I welcome you again, I would like to hear about the course of your visit, how it goes, how is your mood, how do you spend your time in Armenia?”

In his turn, Ardem Patapoutian said, “It’s a huge honor for me to meet you and be here. I have had a fantastic visit, I am so honored by the reception that you and the rest of the Government but most imprtantly, the nation gave me.

The joy in the eyes of the students that I see is really amazing, and I think even the United States doesn’t value its scientists like this. I will be very happy to help in any way I can. I have already met various ministers, representatives of education and science, also some people who have established high-tech companies.

I agree with you that science and technology are so important for the next stage of Armenian life, not just for economy, military, but everything.

I visited Synopsys, Tumo, which are wonderful examples of Armenian ingenuity. They are helping not only the insdustry, but are giving back to education, improving education that wll then feed and help the economy. I hope I can be helpful in the healthcare industry, and in informatics, which has mathematical background. I think it will have a big part in the future of biology.

I hope and I think that Armenia with its limitted budget can be much more startegic in the areas where it can become a leader very quickly. So there are some things we can compete, but there are some areas that I think it’s not a good idea to try to become the best. Again, I am happy to help in any way I can. I am very encouraged to see the overall unti-corruption movement that you started, which is starting to translate into the academic circle”.

Afterwards, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the problems of science and education in the Republic of Armenia and the reforms initiated by the Government. The Prime Minister noted that the Government is going to continuously increase funding for science until 2026, adding that it has already increased by 80%. Nikol Pashinyan especially emphasized the increase of the efficiency of scientific products and the expansion of research work in the field of higher education.

The Prime Minister attached importance to Ardem Patapoutian’s observations, suggestions and advice to advance the reforms in the above-mentioned areas. At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that Mr. Patapoutian’s example is encouraging for young people, expressing confidence that his visit will inspire them.

Ardem Patapoutian noted that he is ready to contribute to the development of science and education in Armenia with his knowledge, experience and potential.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awarded Nobel Laureate Ardem Patapoutian with the Order of St. Mesrop Mashtots for outstanding achievements in the field of biology and significant contribution to the development of medicine.