Tatevik Revazyan steps down as Chief of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee

Tatevik Revazyan is stepping down as Chief of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia.

Ina lengthy post on Facebook she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the aviation field for four years “full on trials and achievements.”

“I’m proud of the results our team has achieved, especially in ensuring the security of our sky. In the near future, the results of the steps taken to improve security will be clearly visible,” Revazyan said.

“During this period, the Civil Aviation Committee has undergone and is undergoing very serious reforms and modernization processes, taking into account the fact that the aviation authorities are now on the right track in terms of achieving high international quality standards. With this in mind, I am confident that we will soon witness good news,” she added.

Tatevik Revazyan had been appointed to the post on July 10, 2018.