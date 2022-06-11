FLYONE ARMENIA launches Beirut flights

FLYONE ARMENIA regular flights to Lebanon. The first flight from Zvartnots Airport to Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport will take place on Thursday, June 16.

Flights will be operated twice a week on Mondays to Thursdays.

“We are looking forward to FLYONE ARMENIA flights to Beirut. It is a crucial event for us. It is an opportunity to connect our two friendly peoples, to make travel opportunities accessible to tourists, businessmen and the Armenian community,” said Aram Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of FLYONE ARMENIA.