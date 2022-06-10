First Fly Arna plane lands at Zvartnots Airport

The first plane of Fly Arna landed at Zvarntots International Airport today.

“This is the beginning of a new page of Armenian aviation, of new quality and new standards,” said Tigran Avinyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF).

He congratulated partners at Air Arabia and the ANIF team for this great achievement.

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, received its Air Operating Certificate (AOC) and Air Operator License (AOL) earlier this month, which allows it to start operating from Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport.