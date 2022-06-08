Oscar winning director Terry George to head the jury of Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival

Irish screenwriter, director Terry George will head the International Feature Film competition jury of the Golden Apricot 19th Yerevan International Film Festival.

He was nominated for two Oscars: Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium (1993; In the Name of the Father), and Best Writing, Original Screenplay (2004; Hotel Rwanda). In 2012, he received an Academy Award in the live action short film category for The Shore.

Famous works include The Boxer, Some Mother’s Son, and In the Name of the Father, Hotel Rwanda, other movies.

Terry George’s films featured world movie stars such as Helen Mirren, Daniel Day-Lewis, Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell, Joaquin Phoenix and others.

In 2016, George directed the film Promise about the Armenian Genocide, starring Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, James Cromwell, Christian Bale, Angela Sarafyan and others.

The 19th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival will take place on July 10-17. The International Film Festival will present films from different countries in the competition sections, as well as films from the most prestigious film festivals.