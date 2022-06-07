Jake Sullivan praiseсthe “significant diplomatic efforts” between Armenia and Azerbaijan toward lasting peace 

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to US President, praised the significant diplomatic efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a lasting peace.

At a meeting with Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Mr. Sullivan expressed support for talks hosted by President of the European Council Charles Michel.

He conveyed the readiness of the U.S. to engage closely and support progress through a variety of means, including in the capacity as a Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.