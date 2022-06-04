New Argavand-Shirak road commissioned in Yerevan

The newly-built Argavand-Shirak road was opened in Yerevan today in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matosyan, Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan, Asian Development Bank Vice President Shixin Chen, other officials.

The contract for the construction of the road section was signed on July 16, 2019, between Levantina Ingenieria y Construcción Company (Spain) and the Yerevan Municipality. The contract is worth $26 million. The constriction works were commenced on September 6, 2019.

The Argavand-Shirak road is part of the western circular road of Yerevan, and serves as a link between the Malatia-Sebastia and Shengavit administrative districts of Yerevan.

The total length of the road is 2.7 km, and the average width is 26 m. The road section also includes a 252-meter-long, 28-meter-wide metal bridge over the Hrazdan River, as well as a road crossing between Isakov and Babajanyan streets.

All the existing conduits in the impact zone of the road have been relocated, underground communication pipes have been installed under the sidewalks. Exterior lighting systems are equipped with LED energy-saving luminaires.

Within the framework of the construction of the Argavand-Shirak road section, 26 households received compensation amounting to about 265 million AMD.