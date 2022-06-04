Deputy PMs of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan discuss opening of communications, clarify approaches on border and customs control

On June 3, 2022, the 10th sitting of the trilateral working group chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafa took place in Moscow.

The parties discussed and clarified their approaches to border, customs and other types of control, as well as the safe passage of citizens, vehicles and goods through the territories of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan by roads and railways.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the possible routes of the road connecting the western regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhijevan.

The parties will continue working to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan on unblocking transport links in the region.