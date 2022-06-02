Turkish Bayraktar drone gifted to Lithuania for Ukrainian forces

The Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar has given a Bayraktar TB2 drone to Lithuania, on the understanding it will be donated to Ukraine to help fight Russian forces, the BBC reports.

The Istanbul firm said it would gift the TB2, which has a 12-metre wingspan and can reach 25,000ft, after Lithuania approached the company with funds raised specifically to buy a drone for Ukraine.

The manufacturer offered the drone for free on the condition that the funds were given instead to support “humanitarian aid” in Ukraine.

Baykar executive Selcuk Bayraktar is married to the daughter of Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan, who continues to offer to act as a mediator in any peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine – although peace talks are currently on hold.