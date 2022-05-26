Fly Arna’s pilots complete training program

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, announced today the graduation of 18 new A320 pilots – 9 First Officers and 9 Captains, who have successfully completed an intensive training program that consisted of three parts of ground training, simulator training, checking and line training.

The training took place in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates by a team of professional trainers and examiners.

In compliance with the highest international standards Fly Arna has adopted, the completion of the training followed a rigorous selection process that included practical assessment and comprehensive technical interview.

As the airline is preparing to start its operations, Fly Arna continues moving forward in keeping the employment of top talents at the cores of its recruitment strategy.