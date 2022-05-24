EU’s Charles Michel welcomes the first meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijan border commissions

President of the EU Council Charles Michel welcomed the first meeting of the Border Commissions held today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“Warmly welcome first meeting of Border Commissions held today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border to advance discussions on delimitation of inter-state border and how best to ensure stable situation,” Charles Michel said in a Twitter post.

He described it as “tangible progress” following trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday.