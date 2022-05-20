Lithuanian President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today with his wife Diana Nausediene, accompanied by Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan and Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan.

The guests were greeted by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan, who presented the history of the memorial. He also briefed the guests on the story of three khachkars placed in the area of ​​Tsitsernakaberd, which are dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who died during the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Azerbaijan at the end of the last century.

Gitanas Nauseda laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then the guests laid flowers at the eternal flame and observed a moment of silence in memory of the consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, after which the President of Lithuania made a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Harutyun Marutyan presented the guest of honor with books on the Armenian Genocide. In his turn, Mr. Gitanas Nauseda donated books on the Holocaust to the Armenian Genocide Museum.

At the end of the visit, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda planted a silver fir tree in the Memorial Park.