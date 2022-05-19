Armenia to host over 200 boxers from 39 countries for European Boxing Championship

The government, the Boxing Federation and other partners are doing their best to organize the European Boxing Championship at a high level, Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Interagency Commission for Coordinating the European Boxing Championship, said at a press conference today.

The championship will be held in Yerevan on May 22-30.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that with the comprehensive support of the government, as well as with all sports-related structures, large-scale work has been done to hold one of the most important sporting events at a high level.



“The assessments we receive from our international partners are very positive. We want to set a new benchmark, at least for the European Boxing Championships,” Harutyunyan said.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that more than 200 boxers from 39 countries will arrive in Armenia to participate in the championship. The Championship will kick off on May 22 with a “very nice” opening ceremony.

The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister also noted that the Armenian athletes are determined to achieve one of the best results in the tournament.