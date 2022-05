Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with 631 points.

This is the nation’s third win, following victories in 2004 and 2016.

UK’s Sam Ryder finished second with 466 points, after topping the standings following the jury vote.

Spain finish third, followed by Sweden, Serbia, Italy, Moldova and Greece.

Armenia finished 20th.

A total of 25 countries participated in the Grand Final.