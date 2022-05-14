Issue of Artsakh’s status fundamental: Armenia publicizes the six-point proposals to Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukyan has publicized the six-point proposals of the Armenian side for the normalization of the relations with Azerbaijan.

The first point says the Armenian side is responding to a letter dated February 21, but handed over to the Armenian side on March 11, Marukyan said in an interview with Public TV.

The second point says the Republic of Armenia has never had and does not have any territorial claims on Azerbaijan.

According to the third point, the issues on guaranteeing the security of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, respecting their rights and freedoms, as well as determining the final status of Nagorno Karabakh are fundamental for the Armenian side.

In the fourth point the Armenian side emphasizes the importance of the commitments enshrined in the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 statements signed by the Armenian Prime Minister, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. Marukyan said this is related to the issues of return of the prisoners of war, the opening of communications which Azerbaijan delays, adding that with this point the Armenian side makes it clear that unlike the Azerbaijani side, it remains committed to its obligations.

The fifth point states that the Armenian side is ready to start negotiations for the settlement of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, for the establishment of inter-state relations based on the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Helsinki Final Act. “These are the basic principles that have existed from the beginning. It is here that the nations’ right to self-determination and other important rights and freedoms are enshrined,” he said.

With the sixths point the Armenian side states that Armenia applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for organizing negotiations.