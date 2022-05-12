Commission on delimitation and border security to meet in Moscow next week, Armenian FM says

The meeting of the commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on delimitation and border security is scheduled for next week in Moscow, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Thursday.

“I would like to inform you that we have talked with our Azerbaijani colleagues on the issue of creating commissions on delimitation and border security. And it seems that there is an agreement with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk that there is going to be a meeting on opening of regional communications in Moscow on May 16-17, and there is also an agreement that a bilateral meeting on delimitation and border security will be organized on the same days in Moscow,” Mirzoyan said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Under an agreement reached at a meeting held on April 6 in Brussels with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel, Baku and Yerevan were to form a joint commission on delimitation of the border, the first meeting was planned to be held before the end April.