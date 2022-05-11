Blinken, Aliyev discuss release of remaining Armenian detainees

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The Secretary and President Aliyev discussed recent positive momentum and future concrete steps on the path to peace in the South Caucasus, including border delimitation and demarcation, opening transport and communication links, and the release of the remaining Armenian detainees,” the State Department said in a statement.

Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States stands ready to help by engaging bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace.

The Secretary also highlighted the importance of increased respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.