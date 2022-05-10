Peaceful protests an element of open political system: US comments on ongoing rallies in Armenia

We believe that peaceful protests are an element of an open political system, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price told a daily briefing, commenting on ongoing protests in Armenia.

“We believe that peaceful protests are an element of an open political system. We fully support the fundamental freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly. We urge people to express their opinions in a peaceful manner. We urge authorities to exercise restraint and encourage those protesting to refrain from violence and to respect the rule of law and Armenia’s democracy,” the Spokesperson said.

“We had a Strategic Dialogue with the Armenians last week, it was in that forum that we reaffirmed our mutual commitment to Armenia’s democratic development and the United States support for lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” Ned Price stated.